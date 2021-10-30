Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $391.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $440.00 to $391.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.73.

TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

