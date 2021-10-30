TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $25.08 million and $1.07 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

