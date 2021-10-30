Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Cap of $349,504.17

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $349,504.17 and approximately $47,177.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

