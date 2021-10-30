TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $109,071.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars.

