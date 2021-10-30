Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $4,067,889.70 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Teradyne stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $147.90.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
