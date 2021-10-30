Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $4,067,889.70 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teradyne stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

