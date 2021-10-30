TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $84.99 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003576 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007336 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,780,331,629 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.