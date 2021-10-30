Tetragon Financial Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TFG stock opened at GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 47.98, a quick ratio of 47.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.63. The stock has a market cap of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.37.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

