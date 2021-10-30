Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

