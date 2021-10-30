Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Truist

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Truist from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.51. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

