Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of TXT traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $73.85. 1,087,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. Textron has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Get Textron alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.