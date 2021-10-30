TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TFI International stock traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. 775,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

