TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.50.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$137.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.12. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$58.27 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

