The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. 365,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

