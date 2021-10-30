The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Earnings Results

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
TBBK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
