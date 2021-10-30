The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Earnings Results

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

TBBK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

