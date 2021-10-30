The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 353,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.