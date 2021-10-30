The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 353,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.
NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
