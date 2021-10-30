The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,076. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 136,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.