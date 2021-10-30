The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $267.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of BA opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.22. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

