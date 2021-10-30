The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $305.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $305.00 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

The Boeing stock opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.22.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

