The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 443,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.