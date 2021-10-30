The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.95.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,419,016 shares of company stock worth $111,255,602. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

