The Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. The Clorox has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

