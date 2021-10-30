The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

TCFC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,800,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Community Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

