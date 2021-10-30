The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.25, but opened at $73.75. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 4,154 shares traded.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

