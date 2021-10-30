The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Releases Earnings Results

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 14,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

