The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Releases Earnings Results

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 14,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.