The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, higher operating expenses driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands slightly dented Gap’s bottom-line growth and margins. Gap has also been witnessing loss of in-store sales for the past few quarters, led by COVID-related store closures as well as the permanent closures of certain stores as part of the Power Plan 2023 strategy. This dented in-store sales in the fiscal second quarter. Weakness in Gap Global and Banana Republic Global brands also acted as deterrent. However, shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands, improved marketing efforts, better brand management, and advanced technology aided fiscal second-quarter results. Sales gained from strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show.”

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

GPS opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Gap has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Gap in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

