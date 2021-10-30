The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €91.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €91.00 ($107.06) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Befesa in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETR BFSA opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.61. Befesa has a 1-year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1-year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

