The Greenbrier Companies’ (GBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15,654.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

