The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in its key brands. Notably, the company’s Get Bigger brands category registered a sales increase of 6% during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, backed by strong household penetration. Well-chalked innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts have been aiding the company. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with its transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. However, the company has been witnessing several challenges including labor shortages and other overlaps related to the pandemic. High inflation has also been a drag.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

