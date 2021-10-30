The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

