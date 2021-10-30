The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.93. 2,521,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,701. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

