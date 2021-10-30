The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 260.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

