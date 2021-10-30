The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $112,042.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

The Lovesac stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

