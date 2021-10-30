The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $197,000 Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

