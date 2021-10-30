The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

