The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,731 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of VirnetX worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VHC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.48. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

