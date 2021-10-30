The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,697 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

