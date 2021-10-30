The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $203,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

