The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MOS opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

