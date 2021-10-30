The Sandbox Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 117.7% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $3.10 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00152031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00606977 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

