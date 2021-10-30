The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $355.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $316.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $323.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

