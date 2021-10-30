The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 67.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

