TheStreet Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Biglari stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88. Biglari has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $825.91 per share, with a total value of $447,643.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

