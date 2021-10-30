Throne (THN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006673 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3.38 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.03 or 1.00374568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.99 or 0.06955101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

