Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

TOELY stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

