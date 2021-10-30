Tolar (TOL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,422.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Tolar has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $29,422.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00247047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.