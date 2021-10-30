TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

TTE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 2,682,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.