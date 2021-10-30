TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TowneBank has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.