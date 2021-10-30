Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

