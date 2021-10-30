Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,620. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

