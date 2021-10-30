TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

